Government set to announce reopening of schools

GOVERNMENT is expected to make an announcement regarding the reopening of schools by the end of this month.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, posting on his Twitter account, said Cabinet deliberated on the reopening of schools on Tuesday before resolving to keep them closed until further notice.

“Many are asking about the Opening of Schools. In its first meeting of 2021, Cabinet resolved that schools remain closed for another two weeks. This position will be reviewed at the end of the two weeks,” tweeted Mr Mangwana.

Schools closed on 18 December after briefly opening last year.

They were set to reopen on January 4 this year before Government indefinitely postponed their opening following a spike in Covid-19 cases.