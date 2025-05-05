Government Launches SDGs Schools Competition to Empower Youth for a Sustainable Future

Spread the love

HARARE – The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, has launched the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Schools Competition and Youth Engagements Programme.

By Tina Musonza

The initiative is designed to inspire learners to actively participate in shaping a more sustainable future by addressing global challenges through education, creativity, and innovation.

Through this programme, the government aims to raise awareness among students about the SDGs and equip them with a deeper understanding of critical global issues such as climate change, inequality, and social injustice.

By encouraging young people to think creatively and engage in solution-oriented thinking, the initiative seeks to cultivate a generation of future leaders, entrepreneurs, and workers who are committed to driving sustainable development.

Officials say the competition also serves as a platform for students to demonstrate innovation and leadership potential, while building key skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and global awareness. It is grounded in the belief that empowering the youth today will lay the foundation for a more inclusive and resilient tomorrow.

The programme aligns with the United Nations’ global call for youth involvement in sustainable development and reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to nurturing young change-makers who can contribute meaningfully to national and international development goals.

