Form 6 pupil gives birth during examination

A Form 6 pupil at Danhamombe High School had to be rushed to Chivi Rural Hospital after she allegedly gave birth during a Shona examination.

School head Emmanuel Muvengi confirmed the incident but said the girl, identified as Hazel Titos, delivered at the hospital.

“I am not authorised to speak to the media but the girl did not give birth in the examination room. She was rushed to the hospital where she delivered her baby. If you want more information please get in touch with my superiors,” said Muvengi.

Provincial Education Director (PED) Zediaus Chitiga said he was yet to get a report on the matter.

“You are breaking the news to me. If it happened then the report will eventually reach my office but right now it will still be handled at district level.

“The district will do thorough investigations before submitting a report,” said Chitiga.

Other sources, however, said Titos started complaining about abdominal pains during the examination and is said to have lied to the invigilators that she was having her monthly flow.

Thirty minutes into the examination, Titos is said to have fallen off the chair and her water broke.

Female teachers then realised that Titos was in labour and asked male teachers and other pupils to exit the room so that they could help her.

The examination had to be delayed and female teachers are said to have helped Titos deliver her baby safely before taking her to the hospital where she later finished her examination.

Titos is said to have given birth to a premature baby who was seven months.

When asked who the father of the baby was, Titos is said to have told the nurses that it was Tawanda Mudziwedare who stayed at the same house with the pupils.

Titos came from Muregeri village, some distance away from Danhamombe High School, and she was renting at the Madziware homestead where she was impregnated.