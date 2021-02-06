Eighty-eight (88)Primary Schools Record 0% Pass Rate

Eighty-eight Primary schools in Zimbabwe reportedly recorded a 0% pass rate in the just-published ZIMSEC Grade 7 examination results.

This was revealed in a document by the examinations board that showed the following statistics:

14 of the schools with 0% pass rate have less than 10 candidates who sate for the examinations. 45 schools had 100% pass rate. 31 out of the 88 schools with 0% pass rate are from Matabeleland Districts while the rest are from 8 of the country’s other provinces.

According to ZIMSEC board Chair Professor Eddie Mwenje, the 2020 pass rate fell by 9.79% as he gave the statistics s of the subjects that did well and said:

The 2020 national pass rate is 37,11 percent, which is lower than the 2019 national pass rate, which was 46,9 percent. This translates to a decrease of 9,79 percent. Like in 2019, indigenous languages, again, recorded high subject pass rates when compared to performances in English, Mathematics, Agriculture and General Paper While the pass rate in Shona, Ndebele, Nambya, Tshivenda, Xichangana and Kalanga were above 65 percent, Sesotho and Tonga were at 54,62 and 52,38 percent respectively

The grade sevens were in school for less than 5 months due to the ongoing ravaging COVID-19 pandemic before they had to sit for their end of year examinations which also marks the end of their primary school education.

