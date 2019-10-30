News Ticker

Economics paper leaks in Hwange

October 30, 2019 Staff Reporter Education 0

Image #: 13966736 April 12th 2011- Honor roll student Jafari Rooks works in a small group in his classroom at Holy Names Catholic School in North Memphis. Many of the kids come from a difficult home life, so, students are encouraged to work as hard as they can while at school. Homework does not go home with the children because most often "we know it is not going to get done," said Madison Tracy, the schools principal. The Jubilee Schools now operate on a $30 million endowment, serving more than 1,400 mostly non-Catholic and poor students at eight schools (fundraising allowed the addition of two more). Unlike most private, faith- based schools, these schools would accept any students, regardless of test scores, previous academic or behavior records, or a family's ability to pay. Commercial Appeal /Landov

THREE Form Six pupils at Gebhuza Secondary School in Hwange were allegedly found with an Economics examination question paper before the exam.

The Economics A’ Level paper was written on Monday.

One of the three candidates (names provided) allegedly told school authorities that he got the soft copy of the question paper from a WhatsApp group where it was allegedly posted and he sold it to the other two.

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the leakage and said an investigation into the matter had been opened.

“We received a report about the issue and our officers are on the ground carrying out investigations,” she said.

“We understand that police went to the school to talk to the head and have taken the students involved for questioning.

“We are still investigating circumstances around the alleged leakage as this becomes the first paper to leak this exam period.”

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not comment on the issue.

A source at the school told our Bulawayo Bureau that an Economics teacher, a Mr Mandira, exposed the three pupils.

“The pupils approached their teacher before the exam and asked to be helped to answer some questions,” he said. “He told them to focus on what he had taught them, but after seeing the paper he noticed that all the questions they asked him about were in the question paper.

“The teacher reported the matter to the headmistress who summoned the pupils upon which they said they got the question paper from a WhatsApp group where it had been posted.”

The source said some members of the alleged WhatsApp group started exiting after getting wind about the investigations.



Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!