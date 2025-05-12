Don’t panic: Govt assures parents that schools are free of bed bugs

Spread the love

THE Government has reassured parents and guardians that it is taking all necessary steps to prevent and manage bed bug infestations in schools ahead of the start of the second term on Tuesday.

This comes amid fears among parents that bed bugs may spread to boarding schools, following reported cases in Harare, Mutare, and Kwekwe.

In an interview, Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said the Government had put in place effective hygiene measures in schools.

“No, we do not expect to have any bed bugs in our schools,” he said.

“Currently, our schools are closed, but when they were last open, we did not have any bed bugs.

“Furthermore, we have standard operating procedures, which have been in place since the Covid-19 pandemic, that ensure hygiene and health standards are maintained in our schools, providing a safe learning environment for all our children.”

Meanwhile, it has been a hectic day since morning as scores of parents and guardians converged on various pick-up points to bid farewell to their children departing for boarding schools.

In Harare, Robert Mugabe Square was abuzz with activity as parents were seeing off their children.

At different bus termini, scenes were characterised by school children in uniforms, while others made last-minute purchases ahead of tomorrow’s school opening.

