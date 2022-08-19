Daramombe High bursar is no more

CHIKOMBA—Daramombe High School long serving bursar Farinos Hokomurimwa has died. He was 56.

Hokomurimwa succumbed to pneumonia on his way to Nharira Clinic on Wednesday.

The Priest-in-Charge at Daramombe Mission Tafadzwa Gerald Njaya confirmed the death to The Mirror.

Hokomurimwa who served the school for 18 years will be buried at Chivhu Town Cemetery tomorrow. Daramombe Headmistress Courage Chikashsa described Hokomurimwa as a hardworking and innovative team player.

“Hokomurimwa was hardworking and innovative. He was a good team player and will be greatly missed,” said Chikasha.

Hokomurimwa attended Bere Primary School in Mashava and proceeded to Hama Mission where he did his O and A Level studies.

He is survived by his wife, 9 children, 5 girls and 4 boys.

