Covid-19: MSU Suspends Face-To-Face Lectures As UZ Postpones Exams

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has indefinitely postponed face-to-face lectures citing increased Covid-19 cases.

However, the MSU deputy registrar academic affairs, Irvine Gumbo said students should pay full fees and register for e-learning classes that commenced Monday.

“In light of the continued increase in the number of new Covid-19 positive cases, Midlands State University would like to advise all students, across all campuses, particularly those who were scheduled to commence face-to-face lectures on the 4th of January 2021 that all face-to-face lectures have been postponed to a date to be advised,” Gumbo said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, all students are advised to pay their full fees and register to be able to attend online classes and access learning materials. Online classes for all students will commence on the 11th of January 2021.”

He said the decision taken by the university was in the best interests of “all our stakeholders’ health.”

Meanwhile, the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has delayed its examinations by two weeks due to the recently imposed lockdown.

Examinations were scheduled to take place from January 20 but will now resume on February 10 and will be completed by March 10.

UZ vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo confirmed the move saying due to the lockdown, writing of the examinations would be difficult as students have to travel from different parts of the country

“Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, travelling for students will be difficult. So, for their safety, exams will be postponed. However, in the meantime, students will continue conducting their lectures online and prepare for the exams,” he said.

Last year, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) rejected government’s e-learning proposals saying the majority of students had no access to reliable network connection and electricity. ZINASU also pointed out the majority of students could not afford expensive internet and data bundles.

According to the student body, an estimated over 8 000 university and college students deferred their studies in 2020 due to economic hardships.