Council-run Primary School acquires US$190k school bus

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Council-run Runyararo Primary School in Mucheke, Masvingo has acquired a US$190 000 Zhong Tong school bus. The 76 seater bus was delivered to the school last Thursday

School head Herricanos Tasarira expressed gratitude to the parents and community for supporting the project.

Tasarira said they bought the bus through an FBC Bank loan. He added that they introduced a US$17 bus levy in January and the loan will be serviced over nine months.

“Firstly I want to thank the parents and community for their unwavering support on this project we began in January this year. We are happy with this milestone development that we brought to the school,” he said.

Runyararo Primary has an enrollment of 1800 pupils.

Tasarira added that the bus will also be hired out to generate income for the school. Tasarira took over at the school in January.

Runyararo Primary School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson George Mudukuti thanked parents and the community for their support.

“I want to thank parents and the community for supporting us in this project. Our children can now go to trips with their own bus, we have had to hire buses in the past,” he said.

Masvingo City Chamber Secretary Vitalis Shonhayi who was representing the Town Clerk Engineer Mukaratirwa applauded the school for its unity of purpose.

“We know that Runyararo Primary is the best school in Masvingo and we want to thank the SDC for showing us their unity of purpose by working tirelessly to procure this state-of-the-art bus. We want other schools to copy from you and we are happy with this milestone achievement that you brought to our community,” he said.

Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...