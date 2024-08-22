BUSE to launch petroleum engineering studies

Spread the love

HARARE – In response to the recent discovery of oil and gas in Muzarabani, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) has launched a new petroleum engineering programme, a critical move aimed at preparing Zimbabwe’s workforce for the country’s burgeoning energy sector.

The decision follows Invictus Energy’s successful discovery of natural gas and condensate at the Mukuyu 2 well within the Cabora Bassa project in Mbire. This discovery, noted for its high-quality natural gas with minimal impurities, opens up significant opportunities for early production and power generation.

In light of these developments, BUSE is introducing a graduate programme in petroleum engineering to train and equip future engineers with the skills necessary to harness and develop Zimbabwe’s oil and gas resources. The programme is designed to align with the country’s Vision 2030, focusing on innovation, technological advancement, and entrepreneurship within the petroleum industry.

Dr. Chipo Shoniwa, chairperson of BUSE’s Engineering and Physics Department, highlighted that the programme would cover various specialisations, including reservoir engineering, drilling engineering, production engineering, and renewable energy. It will also incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning to foster sustainable development in the sector.

“The primary objective is to produce highly skilled professionals who can drive local and national development by optimising the use of existing oil and gas resources and unlocking new opportunities,” Dr. Shoniwa stated.

In addition to the petroleum engineering programme, BUSE is also expanding its offerings with a new degree in milling engineering, addressing a critical skills gap in the grain milling sector. This programme is intended to support Zimbabwe’s sustainable economic development through research, innovation, and industrialisation.

Both programmes are pending approval by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and are expected to play a key role in the government’s efforts to develop the country’s northern oil and gas resources. The initiatives will also contribute to research-driven methods for extracting and managing natural resources, supporting the national goals outlined in Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1.

These educational advancements underscore BUSE’s commitment to providing the skills necessary for Zimbabwe’s evolving economic landscape, particularly in sectors poised for significant growth and development.

Source: Herald

