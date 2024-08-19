BUSE Launches Training Sessions for Monitoring and Evaluation Dashboard Developed for VP Mohadi’s Office

Spread the love

The Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) has initiated training sessions on the use of its newly designed monitoring and evaluation dashboard, “Chiringa.”

This innovative tool, developed by BUSE’s innovation hub, was created for the Office of Vice President Kembo Mohadi to monitor and evaluate projects under various social service ministries.

In June, the Chiringa dashboard was presented to Dr. Benson Martins Dube, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Vice President Mohadi, alongside other permanent secretaries from the Social Service Cluster and heads of parastatals. The dashboard enables real-time monitoring of the progress of projects within the Vice President’s jurisdiction, providing critical insights for decision-making.

The ongoing training sessions are targeting project officers, managers, and directors across Bindura, equipping them with the skills to effectively use the software.

Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christmas Denhere, highlighted that the dashboard offers the Vice President’s Office a comprehensive overview of project statuses within the social service ministries.

“The real-time data visualization enables the VP to make data-driven decisions for resource allocation and interventions,” he noted. “It also enhances accountability and transparency in project implementation.”

BUSE’s Director of ICT, Mr. Hamadziripi Tsokodayi, added that the software is capable of tracking and generating detailed project reports, further improving the management and evaluation of ongoing initiatives.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...