British company supports Zimbabwean school on computer skills

A HORSFORTH-based company is helping a school in Zimbabwe to set up its first computer skills facility.

Personal care ingredients manufacturer Stephenson has donated seven PCs and computer equipment to Pakati Secondary School in Murehwa South district.

The company stepped in after IT manager Stuart Pine heard an appeal for support during a radio interview about teaching abroad.

He said: “I heard an interview with teacher Chris Walker who is heavily involved with the school on local radio. He talked about his work in Zimbabwe with the school and his aspirations to help provide ongoing support to the school.

“I knew we had PCs that were being upgraded and we could help Chris directly by donating equipment to help the children gain experience in using computers.”

The computer equipment was shipped out to Zimbabwe this month.

Pakati Secondary School was built in 1983. The headmaster approached Voluntary Service Overseas in Harare requesting a maths teacher.

Mr Walker’s details were sent to Zimbabwe and in 1989 he was accepted as a new teacher at Pakati where he remained as a teacher and as acting headmaster until 1991.

Richard Musgrave, marketing manager at Stephenson said: “The school is one of many in Zimbabwe at the lower end of state funding so technology is in short supply.

“Better funded schools nearby are already teaching using technology, so the computers donated by Stephenson will be of great advantage to the students.

“As a business we’re always very proactive in supporting community initiatives whether that’s locally or much further afield.”

Stephenson, which was established in1856, is a supplier of speciality ingredients. Twice winner of the Queens Award for Export, the company now distributes to customers worldwide with more than 80 per cent of its business done overseas.

Mr Walker has also taught in Botswana and the UK and has spent the last 13 years working as a Civil Servant in Bradford.

Source: Telegraph & Argus