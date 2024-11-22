Auxillia Mnangagwa Awarded Controversial PhD Amid Criticism of Academic Integrity

Spread the love

GWERU – In a move reminiscent of former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s questionable PhD conferment, Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Tourism and Hospitality Management by Midlands State University (MSU). The conferment, which took place on Thursday during MSU’s graduation ceremony, has already sparked scepticism over the credibility of the process.

Critics have drawn parallels between this event and the controversial PhD awarded to Grace Mugabe by the University of Zimbabwe during her husband Robert Mugabe’s presidency. Grace Mugabe’s degree was later revoked following allegations of irregularities in the academic process, casting a shadow on the integrity of such honours conferred upon political figures.

Auxillia Mnangagwa’s research focus remains undisclosed, raising further questions about transparency and academic rigour. Details of her purported contributions to the tourism and hospitality sector have not been made public, fuelling speculation about whether the First Lady’s degree is a genuine academic achievement or a politically motivated accolade.

“Once again, we see the use of public institutions to legitimise political power through questionable academic titles,” said a former academic from a local university, who requested anonymity. “This undermines the credibility of higher education in Zimbabwe.”

The First Lady’s award comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality sector faces significant challenges, including mismanagement and a lack of coherent policy direction. Critics argue that such symbolic gestures do little to address the real issues facing the industry, including corruption and environmental degradation.

While MSU’s graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of thousands of students, many expressed unease at the attention focused on the First Lady’s degree. “For most of us, earning our qualifications required years of hard work and sacrifice,” said a graduating student. “It feels disheartening to see political elites being handed accolades without the same level of effort.”

The First Lady has previously aligned herself with community empowerment and domestic tourism initiatives, but her alleged contributions have often been dismissed as tokenistic. Her appointment as a figurehead for these causes is seen by some as a way to bolster her public image rather than drive meaningful change.

Zimbabwe’s history of conferring dubious degrees on political figures casts a long shadow over this latest development. As Auxillia Mnangagwa’s PhD continues to draw scrutiny, questions remain about the true purpose of such honours and their impact on the nation’s struggling education system and public trust in its institutions.

