95% of teachers back at work!

The situation at Zimbabwe’s schools is now back to normal as more than 95% of the teachers are back at work, Deputy Education Minister Edgar Moyo told the Senate yesterday.

Teachers downed tools at the beginning of this term saying they could not go back to work because they were incapacitated and were demanding that their salaries be paid in United Sates dollars with the lowest paid teachers getting US$540.

The government, however, awarded them a 20% salary increment backdated to January and said they would get US$100 from their salaries from this month. Other incentives like fees for at least three children, housing and car purchases were also thrown in.

Responding to a question from Senator Chimbudzi yesterday Moyo said: “Government has already attended to issues that have been raised by our teacher unions regarding their welfare. I am sure that this past week, you might have read in the papers that an agreement has been signed at NJNC.

“So, regarding that issue in our view, it is already a closed chapter and when you look at the situation in the schools currently, most of our teachers, above 95% are back at work. Our situation in the schools is now back to normal.”

Three teachers’ unions have said they were not party to the agreement signed by the NJNC.

Q & A:

HON. SEN. CHIMBUDZI: Thank you Mr. President for according this opportunity. My question is directed to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. I want to find out on the plan that the Government has taken in trying to rectify the plight of teachers for them to go back to work. Is there any monitoring going on to find out whether they are doing their work properly?

THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION (HON. E. MOYO): Thank you very much Mr. President and thank you very much to the Hon. Sen. for that question. Government has already attended to issues that have been raised by our teacher unions regarding their welfare.

I am sure that this past week, you might have read in the papers that an agreement has been signed at NJNC. So, regarding that issue in our view, it is already a closed chapter and when you look at the situation in the schools currently, most of our teachers, above 95% are back at work. Our situation in the schools is now back to normal. Thank you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

