74 more pupils at Bonda Girls School test positive for coronavirus

Zimbabwe today recorded 105 new coronavirus cases, 74 of them at St David’s Bonda Girls School, which recorded 145 cases five days ago.

The Ministry of Health, however, assured the nation that the situation was under control as all cases were mild and asymptomatic.

Embakwe High School in Plumtree also recorded 91 cases last week.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are located. All those found positive have been quarantined,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet briefing today.

“The Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care have intensified enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures in all schools and those found violating COVID-19 preventive measures will be sanctioned.”

There was one death today raising the number to 1 555 and only seven people recovered.

Total cases now stand at 37 980 cases while 35 065 people have recovered but there are still 1 360 active cases.

Matebeleland South leads with 519 active cases, followed by Harare with 383, Manicaland 250, and Bulawayo 121.

Today, 7 402 received their first dose raising the number of people so far vaccinated to 295 631. Only 37 365 have, however, been fully vaccinated.