6 594 graduating at MSU

THE Chancellor of the Midlands State University (MSU), President Emerson Mnangagwa, is at the Midlands State University 22nd graduation ceremony, of the 6 594 graduands being capped today, 200 will be capped physically while the rest will be capped virtually in line with the COVID 19 regulations.

Mnangagwa will also commission the institution’s three major projects.

The projects include the MSU National Language institute, MSU Pharmaceutical and Food Processing Plant as well as the MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic centre.

Last year, President Mnangagwa commissioned MSU’s industrial park which focuses on textiles enterprise, chemicals production and the manufacture of face masks and hand sanitisers among other products.

