39 surgical specialists graduate

ZIMBABWE’s health sector has received a huge expertise boost after the graduation of 39 surgical specialists from three regional universities this Friday.

Presiding over the graduation of 39 Zimbabwean surgeons, Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the development is a landmark achievement in the health sector’s human capital development.

“As we are all aware, the health sector plays a major role in the growth of the economy. A well-trained workforce is key in our March towards an empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030 as espoused by the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe cde Mnangagwa.”

Presidents of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA) and the Surgical Society of Zimbabwe called on the new graduands to use their skills to improve the local health delivery system.

“training of surgeons is not easy to use these skills ethically to save lives you have to lead from the front and set good examples to your juniors.”

The graduands promised to execute their duties professionally.

“It has not been an easy road but we are glad that we have finally graduated and we promise to deliver and use the knowledge that we now have.”

Among the graduands were surgical specialities in areas such as paediatrics, orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, paediatric orthopaedics and cardiothoracic surgery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

