2025 school terms, holiday dates out

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set the dates for school terms and school holidays for next year.

It also confirmed that the third term this year runs from September 10 to December 5.

For next year, the first term runs from Tuesday January 14 to Thursday April 10. The second term runs from Tuesday May 13 to Thursday August 7.

The third term runs from Tuesday September 9 to Thursday December 1.

When setting the terms, the Ministry tries to minimise the number of public holidays that occur during each term, thus normally closing the first term before the Easter and Independence holidays, whichever comes first, and the second term before the Heroes and Defence Forces long weekend.

A latish Easter next year has allowed the Ministry to start the first term as a result later than usual, giving a decent break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Even though these dates have been officially announced by the Ministry of Primary and Education, they are still subject to change.