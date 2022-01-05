2021 November HEXCO exam results out

The Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) November 2021 Examination results have been released.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor F. Tagwira, thanked the lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

“Their contribution towards the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 60.9 % pass rate,” he said.

All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from Thursday 6 January 2021.