20 students suspended for indecent behaviour

AT least 20 Form Four learners at Loreto High School in Silobela have been suspended for allegedly engaging in group sexual activities in July while they were writing June examinations.

One of them has reportedly gone on hunger strike in protest against her expulsion.

The pupils, both boys and girls, were caught in the girls’ dormitories in July with the suspension only being effected now.

This has angered parents who are questioning the motive behind punishing the pupils when they are about to sit for their November examinations.

Midlands provincial education director Mr Jameson Machimbira confirmed the incident.

He however, said he was still waiting for details from his team, which went to the school last Friday to investigate the matter.

“Yes, we received information that some pupils both male and female from Loreto High School had been suspended following reports that they were caught engaging in sexual activities,” he said.

“I received phone calls from some affected parents who wanted the Ministry (Primary and Secondary Education) to intervene citing the timing of the suspensions. So, we sent a team to investigate the matter on Friday and they are still to give me a report. So, I am waiting for the report.”

In an interview, a parent with a suspended child said the child confirmed to her that they had been caught while engaging in sexual activities in the girls’ dormitories.

“We were notified by the boarding master that they wanted us as parents at the school on October 13, reason being our son had committed an offence and they did not give any further details of the offence nor when it was committed,” said the parent on condition of anonymity to protect the child.

“Before I knew it, I was advised to come and collect my child since they had expelled them from school because they were allegedly having sexual affairs. The only tangible evidence they had was they had heard from other students that the students had misbehaved in July 2020 when they were writing mid-year exams.”