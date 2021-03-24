2 Chipinge teachers transferred ‘over Satanism’

CHIPINGE – Two teachers, a male and a female (names supplied) have been transferred from Chimana Secondary School under Chief Mapungwana in Chipinge following the closure of the institute over allegations of Satanism last week.

There are indications that a third teacher maybe transferred anytime soon.

Chipinge District Schools Inspector (DSI) Richard Gabaza refused to comment on the transfers but confirmed that investigations on the matter are underway. He said that the school is reopening gradually as parents, teachers and traditional leaders co-operate with sangomas.

The School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Tafara Sithole however confirmed the transfers to Chipinge Times and said that they were effected last Thursday. Yesterday parents held a meeting in a bid to raise money for traditional healers who are exorcising the school.

The school was closed following reports that pupils were seeing snakes in the classrooms and they would collapse and experience blackouts after that. A female teacher at the school died last yesterday and her death was attributed to Satanism.

One source who declined to be named said that the teachers requested the transfers while other sources said the transfers were made under pressure from the community. The teachers were transferred to Manzvire and Musane secondary schools respectively.

An initial report from traditional healers said that Satanism in the school was being caused by some teachers (the number of teachers was given) who in turn initiated 15 pupils into the practice.

Efforts by Chipinge Times to get a comment from the affected teachers were fruitless.