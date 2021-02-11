1 000 Mkoba Teachers’ students attend lessons against lockdown

Gweru – Residents of Mkoba suburb in Gweru have taken to social media to ask why an estimated 1 000 trainee teachers from the Mkoba Teachers’ College are allegedly attending lessons in violation of the Covid19 lockdown.

The residents complained that the students would spread the virus in the neighbourhood.

The Mirror contacted a lecturer who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization. He confirmed the lessons and said that these were taking place despite an outcry from lecturers.

The lecturer said normal lectures were taking place for the final year students.

Mkoba vice principal, Peter Njini said he was not at work and refuted the allegations. He said students were at the school for examinations but he was not aware about their accommodation arrangements.

“I don’t know what is happening at the school am on lockdown. However, I know that students are only here for exams. They are not having lectures and l don’t know where they are staying,” said Njini before hanging up.

“We have been having face to face lectures with final year students and there are about 1 000 of them. Lectures were being conducted in lecture rooms and in the hall, said the anonymous lecturer.

The lessons were however abruptly ended last week. He said even the exams that will be starting now are a cause of concern for the spread of Covid19.

College Lecturers’ Association of Zimbabwe president, David Dzatsunga condemned the alleged lessons. He said that he has however, not received a report on the issue.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education were futile. https://masvingomirror.com