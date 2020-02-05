Zimbabwe State media forced to apologise to ruling party youths organ

HARARE – On 4 February 2020 we published a story saying the Zanu-PF Youth League had distanced itself from the corruption allegations made by its deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu against three businessmen.

The story was based on a Twitter account purporting to belong to the Zanu PF Youth League.

The party’s Secretary for Youth Pupurai Togarepi yesterday disowned the account.

“Anyone can create a Twitter account and start to post things using any name,” he said.

“That account is a ghost account and does not belong to the Youth League.

“We support everyone who speaks against corruption, against dirty business ethics. Whether that person speaks from the church or in their individual capacity, we support them.”

Cde Togarepi said the three should clear their names.

“Those guys who were named, they were challenged to come out and prove their cleanliness before the whole country. They need to prove that they are running their businesses in a transparent manner in line with business ethics.”