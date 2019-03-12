ZBC television journalist Judith Makwanya dies

HARARE – The Zimbabwe State television broadcaster (ZBC) Diplomatic Correspondent Judith Makwanya has died.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed her passing in a tweet this morning.

“Government learns with sadness of the untimely passing on of Diplomatic Correspondent Ms Judith Makwanya. Judith served her country with distinction and was one of the journalists placed on the sanctions list which became a roll of honour for patriots. May her soul rest in peace,” reads the tweet.

