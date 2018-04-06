“We Do Not Peddle Fake News”: Media Centre Clarifies Strive Masiyiwa Party Launch

In an interview with The Zimbabwe Sentinel Media Centre Programmes Officer Mr Stanford Nyatsanza said that they did not lie about a press conference involving United Movement for Democracy (UMD) Party which is alleged to be Strive Masiyiwa and Mutumwa Mawere’s upcoming political party.

Media Centre has demanded official apology from Aaron Muzungu and his associates whom they say approached them on Wednesday 4 April 2018, seeking to utilize their facilities for a press conference that was to be held on Friday 6 April which they said was going to be addressed by Mutumwa Mawere.

Elia Muchape who identified himself as the party spokesperson and Aaron Muzungu cancelled the Press Conference at the last minute after Media Centre had already sent out invitations to the media, stating that the press conference was going to be held in South Africa instead.

Said Nyatsanza:

As Media Centre we do not tolerate or paddle fake news. We offer venues for press conferences by any organisation. We are not associated with anyone holding press conferences including political parties. I asked them the question, what are going to be talking about as a new political party and they said notifying the nation of the coming in of Strive Masiyiwa into politics as the president of the party.

Mawere has distanced himself from the political party. When contacted for a comment by The Zimbabwe Sentinel, Machape declined to state why they had canceled the press conference and moved it to South Africa. He also declined to issue an apology to Media Centre.

More: Zimbabwe Sentinel