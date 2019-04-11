TelOne adds local content to DEOD

TELONE has launched its first local content catalogue on the Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD) platform launched in October last year in fulfilment of its promise to add Zimbabwean content to its index of international subscription, rental movies and series content.

Now with over 20 000 subscribers, TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa said they were excited to be launching their first local content catalogue.

“We have opened up to more local content producers and aggregators, and we are confident this will strengthen the local arts industry in a big way,” she said.

Available on a rent per title basis, a selection of movies from Zimbabwean aggregator and distributor Zollywood are now accessible in Zimbabwe and the diaspora.

TelOne DEOD has partnered Zollywood as the start of a journey to support and showcase local content and talent.

Zollywood chief executive Tony Mliswa said they were happy with their partnership and promised “exciting times” to viewers.

“We are promising exciting times ahead for Zimbabwean film lovers. This is only the beginning of bigger things to come,” he said.

Mliswa and Thulani Matsvimbo established Zollywood to offer an outlet for Zimbabwean films in the diaspora.

Movie titles already available on TelOne’s DEOD streaming platform include Mwanasikana 1 and 2, Sores of Emmanuel, The In-Laws, Neria, Through the Night 1, More Time and State of Malambia.