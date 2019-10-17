Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa joins ZBC

Former Zimpapers projects manager and Capitalk radio presenter Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has joined the ZBC, sources told ZimLive.

The 31-year-old is joining the monopoly TV broadcaster’s news and current affairs division, just over a year after she was pushed out of Zimpapers.

The daughter of former cabinet minister and Zanu-PF’s secretary for health David Parirenyatwa, Ruvhi – as she is known by her fans – is expected to host a current affairs interview programme and join the team for live broadcasts.

Parirenyatwa was forced out of Zimpapers in August last year after her guest on her Capitalk show, National Patriotic Front spokesman Jealousy Mawarire, criticised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and the former British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing.

The incident illustrated the Zanu-PF government’s control of the public media, which is even firmer at the ZBC which is wholly-owned by the state.

Last week, Ruvhi hosted the YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, where she got the opportunity to introduce President Paul Kagame.

The summit, which is the largest youth gathering on the continent, attracted some 8,000 delegates from across the continent and beyond. Participants were drawn from 91 countries.

Parirenyatwa confirmed she had joined the ZBC.

Meanwhile, ZBC employees are yet to be paid their salaries for September.

The workers wrote to management in August demanding a review of their salaries, but the broke public broadcaster is failing to pay the current inflation-ravaged salaries on time.

A new board chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s doctor, Josaya Tayi, is reportedly seeking a government bailout to ease the crisis.