Newspapers Must Remain Priced At $1, No To Speculative Behaviour: Minister Mutodi

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has called on all media organisations to maintain the prices of their newspapers at their current levels.

This comes after Alpha Media Holding (AMH) which is owned by Trevor Ncube, increased the prices of its newspapers by 100 percent owing to the market changes. However, writing on Twitter, the deputy minister called for medial organisations to avoid speculative behaviour. Said Mutodi,

NEWSPAPER PRICES TO REMAIN AT $1: Following a government directive for unscrupulous businessmen to stop hiking prices, I am urging all newspapers to stop flying along the wind & keep their prices at $1. The media industry shall never be subject to speculative behaviour under our watch.

Energy Mutodi is a controversial Harare businessman, Sungura musician, politician and an academic. He rose to prominence in 2012 when he released his debut album Simbi Yamudhara. He was accused of swindling money from civil servants through his housing co-operative, National Housing Development Trust Zimbabwe