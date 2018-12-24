Mutodi accuses Boss Monica Mutsvangwa and Nick Manangwana of de-briefing against him

The Deputy Minister for Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has hit back at his superior, the Minister Of Media, Information and Publicity Monica Mutsvangwa and Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana.

Mutodi has flatly denied the allegations that he was given a chauffeur to drive him around by the Ministry as claimed by the duo, but instead, he was driven by Central Intelligence operatives. Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday evening, Mutodi said

I have never been allocated a state driver as claimed by Nick Mangwana & Minister Monica Mutsvangwa instead I’ve relied on CIO operatives to chauffeur me. The false story that I need $500 per day for using my own car for official business is their own creation.