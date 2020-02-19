Mnangagwa Appoints Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust Trustees

Information and Publicity Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust. In a statement posted on the Ministry’s Twitter page, Mangwana said:

President @edmnangagwa has appointed the following as Trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust:

-Mr. Honour P. Mkushi (Chairperson)

-Mr. Thomas S.G Sithole

-Ms. Patience Gawe

-Ms. Charity Charamba

-Mr. Phatisani Nyathi

-Prof. Ngwabi Bhebhe

Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe is a historian and the first Vice-Chancellor of the Midlands State University. Previously he served as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe.

Ms. Patience Gawe is an Assistant Senior Directing Staff at the Zimbabwe National Defence University. She is a holder of Master’s degrees in Business Administration, Development Studies and Mass Communication

Mr. Piniel Mkushi is an Advocate of the High Court of Zimbabwe, Member of the International Bar Association and Commonwealth Lawyers Association. He is the current Chairman of 10 Boards of private companies in Zimbabwe.

Ms. Charity Charamba is a retired Police Commissioner. She holds a Masters in International Relations, a BA in Media Studies among other qualifications.

Mr. Phatisa Nyathi is a veteran educationist, renowned author and former Public Relations Officer for Bulawayo City Council. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree.

Mr. Thomas Sithole is the current Charman of the Zimpapers Board. He is the first editor of the Chronicle. Thomas also worked for several local and international organisations including the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland.