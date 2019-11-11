MDC to launch video streaming platform

The opposition Movement for Democratic change will be launching a fully-fledged media empire soon.

The Secretary General of the MDC Charlton Hwende announced that the party is recruiting media practitioners to be employed by the project.

Said Hwende, “Vacancy for media personnel MDC Changing Times newspaper , MDC online Radio and MDC TV. Journalists interested please email your CV to sg@mdc.co.zw.”

The spokesperson of the MDC Daniel Molokele confirmed that the party will be applying to the relevant authorities to get media house licences.

The MDC has always complained that the state owned media is not covering the party in a fair anad balanced manner.