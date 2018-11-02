Kwese’s Satellite-TV Closing Down After 18 Months

It seems Kwese TV (the satellite offering) is shutting down after a troublesome 18 months. Considering all the hard work Kwese invested to actually set up it’s a bit sad that they have failed to make a dent on the market.

As of November 1, Kwese will only offer three services; Kwese Free Sports, Kwese iflix and Kwese Play. Those who had Kwese’s satellite service were surprised to wake up on the first of this month to see all their channels having disappeared.

Econet released the following press statement on that situation:

Econet Media refocuses business towards a digital future HARARE, 1 November 2018 – In order to maintain its position as a leader in broadcasting innovation in Africa, Econet Media has reviewed its business strategy and service offerings, to align them with the changes in the global digital and satellite broadcasting sector, and growth in access to mobile and fixed broadband on the continent. The strategy review will see Africa’s leading multiplatform broadcast network focusing on three core services; Kwesé Free Sports (KFS), Kwesé iflix and Kwesé Play. KFS is Africa’s largest free-to-air TV service, Kwesé iflix is Africa’s leading mobile video-on-demand sports and entertainment platform while Kwesé Play is a leading-edge video streaming service with more than 200 sports, entertainment, kids and news channels including Red Bull TV, NBA, YouTube, TED and Bloomberg. With increased focus on these three services, Econet Media will streamline its direct-to-home satellite television service. This will see the reduction of third-party channels available on the bouquet, as well as the removal of Kwesé branded sports (excluding KFS) and general entertainment channels. The broadcaster’s new bouquet will carry FTA, religious, and free news channels which will be available to viewers for a minimal fee, as the broadcaster will waive monthly subscription fees. Kwesé subscribers who have already paid their subscriptions for the month of November, or in advance, will receive a full refund.