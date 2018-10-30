Information Ministry Speaks On Detention And Harassment Of Journalist Violet Gonda At State House By CIO Agents

he Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting has said it is still gathering more information concerning an incident where Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents detained and harassed journalist Violet Gonda.

Gonda was harassed and detained at State House while covering President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s meeting with business leaders on Monday.

In an account published on NewZimbabwe.com, Gonda said she was detained and harassed for several minutes by three CIO operatives who also grabbed the mobile phone she was using to livestream interviews with Kuda Tagwirei (implicated in allegations of state capture), Kindness Paradza and RBZ Governor John Mangudya.

The Ministry of Information said State House is a protected area and taking footage can be subject to restrictions. Speaking on Twitter the Ministry of Information said:

We are getting more information over a reported incident involving a journalist at Statehouse yesterday. This is a high security area, whose perimeter, grounds and buildings are highly protected. Like all such institutions elsewhere taking footage can be subject to restrictions.

Source: Pindula