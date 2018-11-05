Harare City Council To Collect Radio and TV licences For ZBC

The City of Harare has reportedly entered into a deal with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority to collect radio television and radio licences on the state broadcaster’s behalf.

The council will get a commision as well as enjoy free advertising. ZBC has a legal right to collect radio and television licences from the public.

However, many people have failed to pay their licences. It is illegal for an individual or business to operate or own a radio and television set without a licence. The Council’s information and publicity’s report read

It is resolved that subject to concurrence by the finance and development committee, council grants authority for the City of Harare to collect household and business radio and television licences on behalf of ZBC, in terms of the memorandum of agreement between council and ZBC.

More: Newsday