DStv To Clamp Down On Illegal Installers And Operators

Multichoice Zimbabwe says it is continuously trying to identify piracy and finding ways of dealing with it. This was said by Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

Dziva said the company, which represents the DStv brand in Zimbabwe, has a large network of authorised agents across the country whose role is to provide support to existing and new subscribers. She said:

Piracy makes no contribution to the arts and entertainment sector and is a drain on resources that should be channelled into legitimate chains of action and supply so that the sector is adequately remunerated and funded.

We have to continuously identify where illegal operations are taking place, assess the negative impact these are having on legitimate businesses and then create a means to eliminate such illegal activity.

We have a national network of authorised agents, whose role is to provide support to existing and new subscribers with important services such as reconnections, opening new accounts, product changes and clearing error codes.

There is a total number of 54 agents across Zimbabwe and MultiChoice Zimbabwe provides an up-to-date list of these authorised agents and this list can be obtained from MultiChoice branches in Joina City, in Harare’s city centre, at Avondale, in Bulawayo and in Mutare, as well online at www.dstv.com or through its national telecall centre.

If an agent is not authorised, we at MultiChoice cannot verify that the service to be obtained will be successful and of the right quality, nor can we guarantee that connection to the DStv service will happen at all or it may well be erratic, and the service may possibly even be illegally sourced. And with illegal business activity, all parties end up being guilty of involvement, even the customer.