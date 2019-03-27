DStv To Air Controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary on M-Net City

DStv has announced that it will be airing the much-debated two-part documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ across Africa over two days, that is, on Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend.

Multichoice’s publicity & Public relations manager Elizabeth Dziva said that BringingLeaving Neverland to African screens is a testament to the fact that DStv brings the most compelling content to the continent as quickly as possible. Part od DStv’s statement reads:

The much-debated two-part documentary Leaving Neverland is a global hot topic at the moment,and DStvcustomers across Africa don’t have to wait long to see why this Channel 4 and HBO co-production has taken the world by storm.

Just a few weeks after its controversial premiere in the US at the recent Sundance Film Festival, Leaving Neverland will be screened across two days on M-Net City, DStv channel 115 this weekend.

Part one will be aired on M-Net City on Saturday, 30 March at 21:40, while part 2 will follow on Sunday, 31 March at 21: 40. To accommodate these screenings, M-Net City will reschedule The Blacklist S5 on Saturday and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man S3 on Sunday.

Fan of these shows can catch the next episodes as follows:

The Blacklist S5 episodes 17 & 18 on Saturday 6 April

Stan Lee's Lucky Man S3 episodes 7 & 8 on Sunday 7 April

Directed and produced by five-time BAFTA-winner Dan Reed, the four-hour long Leaving Neverland unpacks the story of two individuals: James Safechuck and Wade Robson, now-adult men in their 30s, who befriended Jackson at the ages of ten and seven respectively.

Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck and Robson, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained abuse and explores the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own.

Playing out against the backdrop of our collective experience, the film documents the value of breaking silence, even when it implicates a powerful and revered figure.