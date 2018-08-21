Con Court Dismisses Misa-Zims’s Application For Live Streaming, Says ZBC Has Sufficient Capacity

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the urgent application filed by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe and Bulawayo based journalist Busani Bafana.

Misa Zimbabwe and Bafana were seeking permission for the live broadcasting and streaming of Nelson Chamisa’s presidential challenge.

State-owned media company ZBC has already been granted permission to broadcast the court proceedings live and all other broadcasters will have to get the feed from ZBC at a cost of US$13 000.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also filed a notice of opposition to Misa-Zimbabwe’s request saying that ZBC should be the sole broadcaster of the election petition.

The Constitutional Court was of the same view and ruled that ZBC has sufficient capacity to broadcast the court proceedings.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba also awarded punitive costs against Misa-Zimbabwe.