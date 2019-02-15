Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa denied UK visa, Zimbabwe’s govt responds

Al Jazeera journalist Haru Mutasa announced on Twitter that she was denied a visa by the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Mutasa said she was denied a visa because the UK did not know if she will return back home. Said Mutasa:

Information Ministry Secretary Nick Mangwana called on UK to grant Mutasa a visa, stating Zimbabwe is not denying visas to any foreign journalists. Speaking on Twitter Mangwana said:

In the 2nd Republic our default has always been to clear foreign journalists to practice their trade in our country, notwithstanding that some of the reportage we received is deliberately unfair and dishonest. We hope the same courtesy will be accorded to our own professionals