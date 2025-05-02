Zimbabwe’s March Exports Surge 13.5% to US$581.9 Million Amid Economic Headwinds

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE’S exports increased by 13,5 percent in March to US$581,9 million, demonstrating the country’s economic resilience against domestic and external headwinds, improved productivity and evolving trade dynamics.

The growth also reflects the positive impact of sectoral reforms, the positive effect of the Government’s export promotion initiatives and robust mineral output.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) said, “March 2025 exports amounted to US$581,9 million, an increase of 13,5 percent equalling US$69,3 million from the February 2025 value of US$512,6 million.”

While Zimbabwe continues to grapple with a trade deficit, which stood at US$228 million in March after increasing by 4,7 percent from February’s US$217,9 million, the country’s ability to drive growth in export earnings offers hope for better performance in the future.

Imports for March 2025 totalled US$809,9 million, rising 10,9 percent from US$730,4 million in the previous month.

Semi-manufactured gold dominated the top 10 export products after accounting for 42,4 percent of the total export value.

This was followed by nickel mattes at 16,5 percent and tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, which accounted for 15,7 percent of total earnings.

The two export categories accounted for nearly 75 percent of all exports, underscoring the country’s competitive advantage in mining and agriculture.

Economist and trade consultant Mr Shaun Munemo hailed the export figures as a timely confidence boost for the country’s economic planners.

“These export numbers tell a compelling story of productivity returning to our key sectors.

“They prove that with the right incentives and policies, Zimbabwe can command a greater stake in global trade,” Mr Munemo said.

“Gold, nickel, and tobacco are doing the heavy lifting, but what’s more important is that the entire export machinery is gaining traction.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for 40,7 percent of total exports, followed by South Africa 24,4 percent and China 20,8 percent.

The three markets absorbed 86 percent of Zimbabwe’s total exports during the period under review.

The concentration of trade with these partners reflects deliberate efforts by Zimbabwean authorities to consolidate stable, high-value export channels.

The UAE’s dominance is especially notable, likely driven by gold trade dynamics and refined bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, China and South Africa remain vital to Zimbabwe’s mineral and agricultural output absorption.

On the import side, mineral fuels and oils led the shipments into the country, making up 20,1 percent of the inbound cargo.

These were followed by cereals 11,7 percent, machinery and mechanical appliances 10,8 percent, and vehicles 8,2 percent.

While a sizable import bill may raise eyebrows, these figures reflect economic retooling, food security reinforcement and capital investment.

The leading import source remained South Africa, supplying 38,2 percent of total imports, a testament to the regional trade symbiosis. China accounted for 15,2 percent, with the Bahamas 11,5 percent and Mozambique 4,9 percent, contributing to a diversified import basket.

The four nations accounted for about 70 percent of all imports, suggesting a strategically balanced supply network.

Despite the persistent trade deficit, the surge in exports is not merely a statistic, but a narrative of forward motion. It demonstrates that the country, often constrained by perceptions of economic instability, is steadily rebuilding its external trade capacity.

The trade data reveals an economy investing in growth, engaging in strategic trade alliances and beginning to reclaim a sense of commercial assertiveness.

ZimStat’s March bulletin underscores the importance of nurturing this momentum.

“A trade deficit occurs when a country’s value of imports is greater than that of exports in a given period. When the value of exports exceeds the value of imports, it implies a trade surplus,” the agency noted.

By narrowing the gap through export growth, Zimbabwe is inching closer to balanced trade.

As Zimbabwe pursues its US$7 billion export target by year-end, as enunciated in the National Export Strategy, the March export figures suggest that the country remains on course to achieving its goals. – Herald Online

