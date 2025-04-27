Zimbabwe’s local currency inflation at over 85% y/y in April

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate was at 85.7% in April in local currency terms, statistics agency data showed.

Friday’s release is the first time Zimstat has given a year-on-year local currency inflation rate since authorities launched the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in April 2024.

The ZiG is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in less than two decades after a bout of hyperinflation under former leader Robert Mugabe.

But the ZiG is down almost 50% since its launch, according to Friday’s exchange rate on the central bank website.

