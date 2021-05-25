Zimbabwe’s Inflation Rate Falls To 161.91%

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate slowed to 161.91% in May, from 194.07% in April, official figures show.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), month-on-month inflation was 2.54%, up from 1.58% in April. The agency said in its latest update:

Consumer Price Index May 2021 The month on month inflation rate in May 2021 was 2.54 per cent gaining 0.96 percentage points on the April 2021 rate of 1.58 per cent. The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 161.91 per cent. The CPI for the month ending May 2021 stood at 2. 874.85 compared to 2, 803.57 in April 2021 and 1,097.65 in May 2020. Blended Consumer Price Index May 2021 The month on month inflation rate in May 2021 was 1.80 per cent gaining 0.86 percentage points on the April 2021 rate of 0.94 per cent. The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2021 as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 74.57 per cent. The blended CPI for the month ending May 2021 stood at 115.61 compared to 113.57 in April 2021 and 66.23 in May 2020. Poverty Datum Lines May 2021 The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in May 2021 was $4 139.00. The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $5 771.00.

Here is how Zimbabwe’s rate of inflation has been changing from July 2020 to May 2021 according to newZWire: