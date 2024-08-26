“Zimbabwe’s Inflation Hits Record High Since Introduction of Bullion-Backed Currency”

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s monthly inflation rate surged to its highest point since the introduction of the country’s bullion-backed currency, according to data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency on Monday.

Consumer prices rose by 1.4% in August, a significant increase from the 0.1% decline recorded in July. The agency identified food and non-alcoholic beverages as the primary drivers of this inflation spike.

The southern African nation began calculating inflation using its new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), in May. ZiG was launched on April 5 to replace the Zimbabwean dollar, which had suffered multiple crashes since its reintroduction in 2019, fueling inflation. This marks Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt to establish a stable local currency in the past 15 years.

While the ZiG’s relative stability against the U.S. dollar has helped mitigate some price pressures, a severe drought has exacerbated food inflation and is expected to continue doing so until the next harvest, anticipated around March next year.

The country is currently facing significant food shortages, with the United Nations’ World Food Programme estimating that $400 million is needed to secure 290,000 tons of corn, Zimbabwe’s staple crop.

To address the shortages, the government and private millers are importing grain, an initiative that could put additional strain on the exchange rate, according to Governor John Mushayavanhu. The ZiG has already depreciated by 0.2% against the dollar this month, reaching a record low of 13.82 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

