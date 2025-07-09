Zimbabwe’s Economy Rebased to US$44.4 Billion, Says ZimStat

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s economy is larger than previously reported, at least on paper, following a rebasing exercise that now puts the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at US$44.4 billion, up from the earlier estimate of US$35.2 billion, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The new figures follow a comprehensive economic census conducted in 2024, which identified a significantly higher number of businesses that have emerged since the last GDP base year revision in 2019. Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof. Mthuli Ncube explained that the rebasing process was necessary to capture the current structure and breadth of Zimbabwe’s economy more accurately.

“This rebasing includes economic activities that were previously unaccounted for,” said Minister Ncube. “It provides a more realistic view of how the economy is performing and evolving.”

The revised GDP has key implications:

Per capita income is now projected to rise to over US$3,000 by 2025, up from the World Bank’s current estimate of US$2,656.

The public debt-to-GDP ratio falls from 60% to 45%, meaning Zimbabwe’s significant national debt appears smaller in proportion to its expanded economy.

However, a lower revenue-to-GDP ratio emerges, highlighting government inefficiency in tax collection relative to the new size of the economy.

As noted by NewZwire, while the rebasing exercise is critical for fiscal planning and investor perception, it does not translate into immediate improvements in personal incomes or purchasing power for ordinary Zimbabweans. Rather, it is a technical adjustment that provides policymakers with a more updated macroeconomic framework.

The announcement also follows years of inconsistent economic data, with varying estimates from international institutions. The World Bank recently pegged Zimbabwe’s GDP at US$44.1 billion in 2024, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated it at US$38 billion.

Although the updated GDP figures may improve Zimbabwe’s attractiveness to international lenders and investors, analysts caution that real economic progress will require deeper structural reforms, not just statistical revisions.

Source: NewZwire