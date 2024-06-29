Zimbabwe’s Economic Outlook: IMF Projects Modest Growth in 2024 with Strong Recovery in 2025

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s economy is projected to grow by a modest 2% this year due to the severe drought, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects a robust recovery to 6% in 2025, driven by a rebound in agriculture and capital projects in manufacturing.

In a statement following a mission visit that concluded yesterday, the IMF commended Zimbabwe for improvements in monetary policy discipline and recommended further refinements to its policy framework.

“Price stability would be best achieved by stabilizing the ZiG nominal exchange rate against a suitable basket of currencies. This could be accomplished by controlling base money growth: for now through unremunerated Non-Negotiable Certificates of Deposits (NNCDs), but over time through indirect (interest-rate-based) monetary instruments to increase the attractiveness of the new currency,” the IMF stated.

The IMF also emphasized the need for a deeper market to determine the exchange rate, which would provide relevant information for monetary policy decisions. This requires identifying and removing any remaining impediments to the functioning of the foreign exchange market to promote price discovery.

Zimbabwe introduced a new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), in April 2024, which has maintained stability against the US dollar. This was after the Zimbabwean dollar lost 260% of its value in the first three months of the year. The ZiG has been credited with ending a period of macroeconomic instability.

The IMF’s statement underscores both the challenges and opportunities facing Zimbabwe as it navigates a difficult economic landscape while laying the groundwork for future growth and stability.

