Zimbabwe’s economic growth hinged on fiscal, monetary policies implementation – Mutsvangwa

HARARE – The outspoken War Veteran leader Chris Mutsvangwa says the country is poised for enhanced economic recovery, hinged on successful monetary and fiscal policy implementation.

In an exclusive interview with the State media on the present state of economic affairs, Mutsvangwa gave thumbs up to monetary and fiscal policies introduced by what he dubbed the Dream Team comprising of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya and the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Mutsvangwa added that after the country achieved economic stability owing to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the current blueprint, the National Development Strategy One should come as the answer for the country’s quest to increase Foreign Direct Investments.

“We are steadfast coming of the woods, and with TSP and introduction of the NDS1, these economic reforms being carried will blunt economic sanctions and we have already started to see an improved investment, lots of regional and international investments will be witnessed and come post covid 19 our economy will continue to prosper. The dream team of President Mnangagwa – that is Dr Mangudya and Prof. Mthuli Ncube, have done wonders and look they have done well to normalise our economy,” he said.

The TSP is credited for stabilising the economy, while its successor the NDS1 is expected to build on the gains made as the country aims at achieving an Upper Middle Income Economy Status by 2030.