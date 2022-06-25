Zimbabwe’s Annual Inflation Rises To 191.6 percent

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rose to 191.6 percent in June, data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Saturday showed.

In May, the country’s annual inflation stood at 131.7 percent.

Month-on-month inflation was 30.7 percent gaining 9.7 percentage points on the May 2022 rate of 21.0 percent.

ZIMSTAT said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month ending June 2022 stood at 8,707.35 compared to 6,662.17 in May 2022 and 2,986.44 in June 2021.

On the Blended Consumer Price Index, ZIMSTAT said the month-on-month inflation rate in June 2022 was 18.0 percent gaining 9.3 percentage points on the May 2022 rate of 8.7 percent. It added: The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of June 2022 as measured by all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 70.0 percent.

The blended CPI for the month ending June 2022 stood at 205.39 compared to 174.03 in May 2022 and 120.80 in June 2021.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Saturday is expected to announce measures to address the price rises in basic grocery items and services since the beginning of the year.

The prices of basic goods and services, including fuel, transport, electricity, and school fees, among others, have been rising since the beginning of the year.

