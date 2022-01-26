Zimbabwean inflation in January has eased

HARARE – The rate at which prices increase slowed in January, as month-on-month inflation declined to 5,34 percent from 5, 76 percent in December, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has said.

In a report published on Wednesday, Zimstat, however, said the minimum food poverty line (FPL) for a single person is now at $6 152. 87 per person, an increase of 6,8 percent from the December 2021 figure of $5 761. 46.

The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of January also eased to 60, 61 percent from 60,74 in the same period a year ago.

“The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe stood at $8 495.58 per person in January 2022. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as of January 2022 in order not to be deemed poor,” said Zimstat.

