Zimbabwean Finance Minister Meet IMF Team to Chart 2025 Budget and Economic Path

Harare, Zimbabwe—Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, John Mushayavanhu, convened with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Head of Mission, Mr. Wojciech Maliszewski, and his delegation Thursday at the Treasury offices in Harare.

The discussions focused on preparations for Zimbabwe’s 2025 national budget, as well as broader macroeconomic challenges and reforms.

The meeting is part of Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to realign its economy through key reforms aimed at stabilizing inflation, managing public debt, and fostering sustainable growth. Zimbabwe has been battling economic volatility, marked by hyperinflation and a struggling local currency. The government has implemented several measures, such as interest rate adjustments and currency interventions, to curb inflation and restore market confidence.

In this context, the IMF’s engagement is critical, providing technical assistance and guidance on economic policy. Discussions with the IMF team likely covered strategies for implementing Zimbabwe’s economic reforms, which include measures to improve fiscal discipline, increase revenue collection, and reduce fiscal deficits. The IMF has emphasized the importance of transparent economic policies and reforms that create a conducive environment for investment and private sector growth.

A key topic of the meeting was likely Zimbabwe’s debt restructuring efforts. The country is seeking to resolve its external debt arrears, which stand at approximately USD 14 billion. The IMF plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s re-engagement strategy with international creditors, offering support in negotiations for debt relief and restructuring. Clearing arrears with international financial institutions is pivotal for Zimbabwe’s ability to access new lines of credit, which could boost its economy and attract foreign investment.

Minister Ncube has been leading efforts to engage with the international community, promoting Zimbabwe’s commitment to economic reforms. The country has already undertaken a staff-monitored program (SMP) with the IMF to demonstrate its commitment to policy reforms, which is a precursor to unlocking further financial support. These efforts are aimed at gaining the confidence of international lenders and improving Zimbabwe’s standing in the global financial system.

The 2025 budget is expected to reflect the government’s ongoing reform agenda, aiming for fiscal consolidation and sustainable growth. With the IMF’s input, the budget could prioritize social spending to address rising poverty levels, while also focusing on investment in infrastructure and energy to support economic recovery. The discussions also likely addressed how to manage economic vulnerabilities, including global economic shocks and regional trade dynamics.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the new fiscal year, the outcomes of this meeting could have significant implications for both domestic policy and the country’s standing in international financial circles. Further announcements from the Ministry of Finance are expected to provide more clarity on the path forward, as Zimbabwe seeks to balance the need for economic stability with growth-oriented policies.

The engagement marks a critical step in Zimbabwe’s broader strategy to stabilize its economy, attract investment, and integrate more fully into the global financial community.