‘Zimbabwean Economy Growing and Stable’ – ZANU-PF

HARARE – Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa says that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has created a stable middle-class economy, which has resulted in political stability.

“We say you can’t quarrel with success. The president has delivered economic success, and it speaks for itself. That’s a middle-class economy that we are creating,”

“It is why our economy is pumping, that is why there is political stability, because when you create a middle-class economy, you have also created stability in the economy,” Mutsvangwa explained.

But former Finance Minister Tendai Biti says corruption has led to the total collapse of the country’s economy.

“I reckon that we are losing as much as US$5 billion a year through smuggling. So whilst the economy is overheating and it’s producing a lot of extractive commodities, there are not benefiting any individual, they are not benefiting the country, and they are not transforming lives. So when Zanu PF claims that this economy is growing, it’s meaningless growth because it can’t be seen and experienced by any Zimbabweans,” argued Biti.

Hyperinflation has seen Zimbabwe revert to using the US dollar and South African Rand among its main currencies.