Zimbabwe will be one fastest growing economies next year fiscal discipline is maintained– Eddie Cross

Zimbabwe will be one of the fastest growing economies next year if it maintains fiscal discipline, which would firmly thrust it on path to becoming an upper middle income country, economist Mr Eddie Cross has said.

Addressing stakeholders at this year’s edition of the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) annual conference held in Bulawayo last week, Mr Cross — a former MDC-T policy advisor — paid glowing tribute to the new administration’s strategies, which he said enable Government to move the domestic debt from over $23 billion to about $3 billion.

“If we maintain our discipline and don’t let ourselves be pushed off track in 2020 we will be the fastest growing economy in the world and we will maintain that growth for a time to come,” said Mr Cross.

He said Diaspora remittances, which are key to economic turnaround, must be harnessed for development.

“More than one million homes have been built in the last decade through private funds, mostly Diaspora (remittances) and these funds can be used in other areas, such as healthcare.

“If you have made Zimbabwe your home, you need to get involved. Our problems are our problems; if we work collectively to change what we can within our spheres of influence, believe me, our tomorrow will be better than today,” he said.

Mr Cross said there was need for an efficient national healthcare system that is funded by the State and private sector.

“We are not as poor as we think we are. We can do better in providing our people with good health care on a sustainable basis.

“The main thrust must be cost management, quality service provision and the use of modern technology,” he said.